Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $374.57 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion and approximately $374.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00288129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

