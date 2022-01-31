dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group Inc VI (NYSE:DMYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DMYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,636. dMY Technology Group Inc VI has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc VI alerts:

dMY Technology Group Inc VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group Inc VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Technology Group Inc VI is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.