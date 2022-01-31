Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.80. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. Discovery has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.