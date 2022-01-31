DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €19.00 ($21.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.48).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of DIC traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €15.30 ($17.39). 60,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €13.50 ($15.34) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.