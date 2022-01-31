Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $225.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.41. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

