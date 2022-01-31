Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.