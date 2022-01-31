Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,439 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOMN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek bought 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $743.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.35. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.