Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $419,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

