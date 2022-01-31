Deutsche Bank AG Has $516,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHC opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

