Despegar.com (DESP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/25/2022 – Despegar.com was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Despegar.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Despegar.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2022 – Despegar.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DESP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Despegar.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

