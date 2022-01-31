DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $1.23 million and $37,761.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

