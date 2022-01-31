Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €155.88 ($177.13).

ETR DHER opened at €63.46 ($72.11) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

