Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

DK opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

