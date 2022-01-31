DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002876 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016493 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008458 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,629,416 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

