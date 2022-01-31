Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,036.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($72.85) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$53.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

