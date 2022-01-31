Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.0703 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $229,389.50 and approximately $9,061.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00250485 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006994 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.57 or 0.01126385 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

