Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Apis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 10.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $62.73 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

