DAPS Coin Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $650,863.06 and $11,569.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00258136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.