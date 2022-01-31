Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Dana has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

