DA Davidson Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

AOS stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

