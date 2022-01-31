D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Down 49.4% in January

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DNZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 242,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,933. D and Z Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

