Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 330,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

CUTR stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $613.95 million, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.61. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

