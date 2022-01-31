Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.