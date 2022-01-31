CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBXF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

CUBXF stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

