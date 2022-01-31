CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.