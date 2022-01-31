Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $180.68 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

