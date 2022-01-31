Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.38.
Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $180.68 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
