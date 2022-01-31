Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.24 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.54.

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cronos Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

