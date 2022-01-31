Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.24 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.54.
CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
