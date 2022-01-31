Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,323. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Crocs by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

