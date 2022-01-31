Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in January

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,742. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

