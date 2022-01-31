Credit Suisse Group Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $81.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.65. 27,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.