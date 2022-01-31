Credit Suisse Group Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $81.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.
VFC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.65. 27,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.