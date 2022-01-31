Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

TRI opened at $104.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

