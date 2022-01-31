Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,002 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.06 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

