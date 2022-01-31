Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,428 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $40,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.