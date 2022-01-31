Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 165.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $35,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

CVE stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

