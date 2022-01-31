Credit Suisse AG Has $42.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $42,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $469.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

