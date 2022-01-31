Credit Suisse AG Acquires 140,074 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of NetApp worth $36,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $86.37 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

