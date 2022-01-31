Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

