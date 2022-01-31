Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 12,900 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,695,000 shares of company stock worth $35,099,200.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

