Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47. Microvast Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

