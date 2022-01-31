Creative Planning Invests $144,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

