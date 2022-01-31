Creative Planning Has $110,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coty were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

