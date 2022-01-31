Creative Planning Acquires 169 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,135 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,679,000 after purchasing an additional 630,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after purchasing an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.