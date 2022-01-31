Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($53.97) to GBX 4,400 ($59.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,100 ($55.32).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,632 ($49.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,692.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,751.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,330 ($44.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($56.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($47.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($67,111.39).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.