Cowen Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $330.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.90.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

