Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,222 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -858.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

