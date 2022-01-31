Court Place Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.