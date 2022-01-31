Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.75 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

