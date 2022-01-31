Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $364.11 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.