Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.