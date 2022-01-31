Convex Finance Price Tops $26.10 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $11.70 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $26.10 or 0.00069758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,984,105 coins and its circulating supply is 48,324,748 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

